Bangkok eases congestion using tech and AI: BMA

A heavily congested road in Bangkok on Jan 9, 2025. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Area Traffic Control (ATC) technology and other innovations have alleviated traffic congestion in the capital's busy areas after two years of implementation, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Thursday that the BMA worked with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to introduce the air traffic control (ATC) system, which adjusts traffic signal timing based on vehicle volume on Pradiphat, Phahonyothin, Ratchawithi and Rama VI roads.

The technology has increased traffic flow by 10% during peak hours and by 30% during non-peak hours since its implementation in May 2023, he said.

"With a real-time traffic volume database and the application of ATC technology, the BMA can enhance the efficiency of traffic management," he added.

The BMA plans to extend the technology to other roads, including Sukhumvit and Rama IX roads, with the aim of covering major parts of Bangkok by 2026. Additionally, the city has installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras equipped with artificial intelligence in several areas to monitor traffic violations, he said.

Mr Aekvarunyoo noted that a lack of driver discipline is a major contributor to traffic congestion. For instance, drivers often stop to pick up or drop off students or goods in no-parking zones, while taxis, tuk-tuks, and buses park along roads, waiting for passengers or tourists.

To address this, the BMA has partnered with police to use CCTV technology to enforce traffic regulations in restricted parking areas. The BMA has also undertaken road improvements, such as widening streets to enhance comfort and convenience for motorists.

In 2023, City Hall implemented traffic management tools in 50 locations across the capital, reducing overall travel time by 25%. This year, the BMA plans to expand these tools to more than 70 additional congested areas, Mr Aekvarunyoo said.