DSI to review decision on 2 celebrities

Actor Yuranunt “Boss Sam” Pamornmontri gives a wai as he and other suspects are taken to the Criminal Court following their arrest in connection with the iCon Group fraud case on Oct 16.(Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) says it will review the state prosecutors' decision to drop fraud charges against two celebrities allegedly involved in The iCon Group pyramid scheme.

Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, director-general of the DSI, on Thursday commented on the prosecutor's decision to drop charges against actors Yuranunt "Sam" Pamornmontri and Peechaya "Min" Wattanamontree.

It is too early to say whether the DSI will officially oppose the prosecutors' decision, he said, as the process requires a careful review.

A DSI panel will review the prosecutors' decision, which will start 30 days after the department receives all of the documents, which is expected in 3–5 days, he said.

This procedure ensures checks and balances in the justice system, he added.

If the DSI disagrees with the prosecutors' actions, the case will be referred to the attorney general for a final decision, Pol Maj Yutthana said.

During the review process, the DSI cannot request additional evidence because the investigation phase is considered complete.

On Wednesday, prosecutors decided to indict 17 suspects, including The iCon Group founder and CEO Warathaphon "Boss Paul" Waratyaworrakul and other executives, for public fraud, fraudulent borrowing, illegally running a direct sales business and other related offences.

The prosecutors decided not to charge Yuranunt and Peechaya, citing insufficient evidence linking their alleged involvement with the other suspects.

When asked if the defendants' lawyers would use the celebrities' case in their defence, Pol Maj Yutthana said it is their legal right to present such arguments.

The justice process allows defendants to challenge accusations, he says.

Regarding the Office of the Consumer Protection Board's decision to revoke The iCon Group's direct-selling business licence, he said that this does not affect the criminal case. The revocation will support claims of unauthorised direct-selling activities but does not alter the evidence already gathered for criminal charges.

The DSI is also probing money laundering accusations against those executives and a second group of suspects yet to face charges, Pol Maj Yutthana says.

Meanwhile, Supranee Satitchaicharoen, spokeswoman of the Anti-Money Laundering Office, said the recent seizure of assets of all suspects, including the celebrities, was due to a separate civil case.

"The two celebrities must have evidence to prove to the civil court that their assets are not connected to The iCon Group business," she said.