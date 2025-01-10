Official suspected of graft

Listen to this article

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has accused a senior National Office of Buddhism (NOB) official of having unusual wealth since 2009.

According to NACC Secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan, an investigation was conducted into Narongdech Chaiyanet, a senior NOB official, regarding 30.08 million baht's worth of assets he had obtained since taking several senior positions.

The probe found that Mr Narongdech worked as the provincial chief of Amnat Charoen and Singburi NOB offices and was a director of the NOB Buddhist Propagation Promotion Division from 2009 to 2017.

Mr Narongdech's accumulated income during that time, as filed with the Revenue Department, was 3.77 million baht.

The amount of income did not correspond with his 30.08 million baht in assets, according to the probe.

The assets, registered under his name and his wife at the time, included more than 19 million baht in over 20 savings accounts, 6.35 million baht worth of land and properties, 2.5 million baht worth of Government Savings Bank special savings certificates, stock investments and vehicles.

The NACC will send its investigation report and evidence to the attorney-general's office, which will submit the case to the court, requesting that Mr Narongdech's assets be confiscated by the state as per the Organic Act on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption.

The fact-finding document will also be sent to Mr Narongdech's boss, proposing he be punished as he committed malfeasance as per the Constitutional Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption.

Mr Narongdech should lose his post within 60 days, the NACC said.