Ex-Miss Universe Porntip loses home to LA wildfires

Burnt structures stand in ruin, as powerful winds fuelling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area force people to evacuate, in Malibu, on Wednesday. The house of former Miss Universe Porntip Nakhirunkanok was also burnt to the ground. (Photo: Reuters)

Former Miss Universe Porntip Nakhirunkanok completely lost her home in the Los Angeles wildfires, where her family had lived for more than two decades.

Ms Porntip, 56, posted an Instagram message saying her home in Malibu had been burnt to ground, and the blaze had also taken away everything inside the place.

"We lost your beloved home in Malibu yesterday," said the post on @bui.simon. "So many precious memories in that special house... where my babies were born and raised. My first home and sacred nest for 25 years has now been reduced to ashes... erasing all the belongings, photos and mementos of the last few decades."

Bui is her nickname, and Simon is her married last name.

The US-raised beauty queen won the Miss Universe title in 1988, making her the second Thai to be crowned after Apasra "Pook" Hongsakula in 1964.

Former Miss Universe Porntip "Bui" Nakhirunkanok arrives in Thailand in 2010 to promote her campaign on helping underprivileged children. (Photo: Bangkok Post file)

Several US celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins and Mandy Moore, also lost their homes in Malibu as the deadly deadly massive fires continue to ravage Los Angeles, California.

The death toll from wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to 10 from seven, Los Angeles County's Medical Examiner said in an update late on Thursday, according to Reuters.