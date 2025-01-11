PM tells LA consulate to assist Thais

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed the Consulate-General in Los Angeles to provide full assistance to Thais living in California's Los Angeles County after wildfires destroyed 10,000 residences across 13,750 hectares, killing ten people.

Ms Paetongtarn yesterday posted a message on X regarding the severe wildfire situation in Los Angeles, which remains uncontrolled, saying: "I have been closely monitoring the wildfire situation in Los Angeles and surrounding areas and expressed my concern and moral support to the United States."

"The state of California, particularly Los Angeles, is home to many Thai residents. I have instructed the Consulate General in Los Angeles to monitor the situation and provide full assistance to the Thai community.

"The Consulate General has already established an emergency operations centre to support Thai nationals.

"I hope the situation improves quickly. I urge Thai residents to closely follow updates from official sources. If assistance is needed, people can contact the Consulate General in Los Angeles," she said.

Those in need can contact the consulate's emergency operations centre at 323-962-9574 or the emergency line at 323-580-4222.

For updates and information regarding the wildfires, people can access the "lacounty.gov/emergency" website.

The fires have destroyed the houses of many people, including that of Porntip "Bui" Nakhirunkanok, a former Miss Universe, who lost her home where her family had lived for more than two decades.

Several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins and Mandy Moore, also lost their homes in Malibu as the deadly massive fires continue to ravage Los Angeles County.

The death toll from the wildfires has risen to 10 from seven, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said in an update late on Thursday.