Payment for military exemption touted

The Defence Ministry is mulling a proposal from the chief of the Territorial Defence Command (TDC) to let men pay to be exempted from conscription, with the funds earmarked to support soldiers.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the proposal floated by TDC chief Lt Gen Taweepool Rimsakorn was a personal suggestion after the ministry sought input on how to transition from conscription to a voluntary enlistment system. He said the proposal would be carefully assessed, but he noted concerns that it could disproportionately benefit those from wealthier families.

Mr Phumtham admitted that while voluntary enlistment is the goal, the military must ensure it has an adequate number of personnel to maintain its readiness.

Lt Gen Taweepool floated the idea on Wednesday when he said that it was unclear how many men would be conscripted this year until online applications were completed.

He said it was hard to predict whether more people would be interested without additional incentives. While offering payments for services could encourage people to voluntarily apply, it could put a strain on the state budget.

He suggested that individuals seeking exemption could pay a fee which would be used to support those who voluntarily enlist. He also acknowledged that the idea could spark controversy and said further alternatives would be explored to find the best solution.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a list MP from the People's Party (PP), slammed the idea, saying it would reinforce the perception that military service is only for the poor.

The chairman of the House committee on military affairs said the Defence Ministry should instead take proactive action against physical and mental abuse of conscripts and make barracks safe. He also said that those from wealthy families are known to pay bribes to avoid conscription and questioned if the proposal was intended to address under-the-table payments estimated at 2 billion baht per year.

According to Mr Wiroj, the disparity between the rich and the poor already exists, and the proposal will only heighten it, adding it is wrong to address corruption like this.

He said the ministry should consider the necessary number of conscripts first to decide on the required budget before addressing sources of funding.