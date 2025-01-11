Govt urged to stamp out racism after Thaksin speech

Listen to this article

(Photo: 123RF)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has criticised former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for a racist jibe he made in a speech during a campaign rally in Chiang Rai, saying his comments were inappropriate and discriminatory.

It also urged the government to commit to policies that abolish all forms of racial discrimination and promote understanding among people of different races.

During the rally, which was organised to help garner support for Salakjit Tiyapairat, a Pheu Thai candidate running in the Chiang Rai provincial administration organisation (PAO) elections, Thaksin delivered a speech to encourage more Thais to find opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Wasan: 'People's dignity at risk'

However, he made disparaging comments about models from Africa in his speech, which were widely seen as racist.

"African people, who have black skin and flat noses that make it difficult to breathe, are hired for millions of baht to be models. Thai people look much better. There's no need for [our people to get] nose, jaw or breast augmentation," Thaksin said.

Following news reports and public criticism of Thaksin's speech, NHRC commissioner Wasan Paileeklee said yesterday the NHRC expressed concern over such comments as they could undermine the dignity of certain groups of people.

The speech could have violated the fundamental principles of international human rights treaties, particularly the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), to which Thailand is a member and the government is obligated to comply.

According to the NHRC, a remark by an influential political figure which degrades and discriminates against other ethnic groups is deemed inappropriate, even if it is just a personal opinion.

The mindset of one race being superior to another can easily lead to discrimination and is a major obstacle to international relations and peace, Mr Wasan said.

The NHRC believes that, as Thailand is part of the CERD, the government must establish policies and practices that eliminate all forms of racial discrimination and promote mutual understanding among all nationalities.

Mr Wasan noted that this is particularly important as Thailand has recently been selected to serve an important role as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term.

Public figures and key political figures in Thailand must, therefore, act as role models, promoting respect for dignity, he said.