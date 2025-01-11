Saudi-Thai council talks open soon

Thailand will host the 1st Saudi-Thai Coordination Council on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

According to ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura, Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will co-chair the meeting.

The Saudi-Thai Coordination Council was established to push forward bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Co-chaired by foreign ministers from both countries, the council has five committees working on politics and consular affairs, security and military, economics and trade, investment, and culture and tourism.

"The five committees recently agreed on 78 initiative cards and will present their progress and documents to the upcoming council meeting," Mr Nikorndej said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson explained that the effort to promote bilateral relations has been ongoing since the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand in 2022.

The restoration of relations saw a Thai-Saudi Investment Forum being held in November of the same year, followed by an official visit of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Thailand less than two weeks later.

"The first Saudi-Thai Coordination Council meeting will be another significant step to promote a positive dynamic between two countries and help intensify bilateral relations in the future," he said.