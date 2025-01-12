Myanmar duo arrested for smuggling compatriots into central Kanchanaburi

Two Myanmar smugglers are seen in the front seats and six illegal migrants in the back seat of the pickup truck after their vehicle was stopped for a search in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, on Sunday morning. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Two Myanmar men were arrested for allegedly smuggling six compatriots who hid in the backseat of their pickup truck in Sangkhla Buri district on Sunday morning.

Police said driver Ten Win, 44, and his front-seat attendant Mai, 27, were arrested at a checkpoint in Moo 4 village of tambon Prang Play at 6.50am on Sunday.

Six other Myanmar nationals – one man and five women – were jammed into the back seat of the pickup and had no identification documents.

Ten Win told police that he picked up the six illegal migrants on a forest road in Sangkhla Buri district and planned to transport them to Muang district of Kanchanaburi. He charged each migrant 3,000 baht, police said he told them.