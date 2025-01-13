Job seekers told to verify recruitment agencies

Listen to this article

The Department of Employment says those looking to work abroad must verify employment agencies with the DoE to avoid falling victim to illegal agents.

The warning was issued after 50 workers from Nakhon Ratchasima complained to the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (ATPD) they were defrauded of 10 million baht by agents who promised them jobs in South Korea.

DoE director-general Somchai Morakotsriwan on Sunday addressed the matter, saying he had received a report about a group of 14 job seekers filing a complaint with the ATPD on Wednesday.

They reported being deceived by three illegal employment agents who promised to arrange jobs in South Korea, such as jobs in restaurants or as welders in shipyards.

They were promised monthly salaries of 60,000–120,000 baht but were required to pay processing fees of 150,000–200,000 baht each. It is estimated the total number of victims is about 50, with damages amounting to 10 million baht.

The agents are accused of continually postponing the departure date and refusing to refund the victims' money. Mr Somchai said the DoE and ATPD were investigating with a view to prosecuting the offenders.

He also emphasised the importance of verifying employment agencies before making payments, adding job seekers can check the list of authorised agencies on the Central Employment Registration and Workers Protection Division's website.

In the 2024 fiscal year, authorities prosecuted 452 illegal agents who defrauded 608 job seekers, with total damages exceeding 44 million baht. They were promised jobs in countries like Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United States and Iceland.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn recommended five legal ways to work abroad: through the DoE, via an authorised employment agency, being sponsored by an employer with overseas branches, self-arranged employment and participating in an overseas internship programme sponsored by an employer.

Labour Ministry spokesman Phumiphat Mueanchan said the ministry is cooperating with the ATPD to resolve another case, in which 250 workers lost 60,000–120,000 baht each to agents who promised them jobs in Australia.

Mr Phiphat has also directed the DoE to tighten controls at airport checkpoints to ensure stricter monitoring of suspected fraudulent agents.