Young face shortage of mental help

Many young people suffering from depression are finding it hard to get help due to a shortage of specialist psychologists, according to a Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) study.

The study found youths 15 years and older suffered from depression at a rate of 2,200 per 100,000 population last year, said Natthaya Bunphakdee, director of ThaiHealth's Office of Child, Youth and Family Health Promotion.

"However, there are only 295 psychologists specialised in treating depression nationwide and one-third of them are based in Bangkok," she said.

The report centred mental health care set against the availability of the universal health programme. It was jointly compiled by the ThaiHealth and the 101 Public Policy Think Tank, an independent policy research centre.

Suicides nationwide also rose from 6.11 per 100,000 population in 2017 to 7.94 in 2023.

An earlier survey via the Mental Health Check-in application from February 2022 to October last year also showed that 17.4% of 503,884 youths under 18 were at high risk of committing self-harm, while another 10.28% are more likely to suffer from depression.

In an effort to help ameliorate the problem, ThaiHealth and its networks kicked off an art therapy project to help youth overcome mental issues at a special event held on Children's Day over the weekend.