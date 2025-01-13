India urged to help boost trade value

The Commerce Ministry has invited Indian businesses to invest in Thailand and join trade fairs in the country to boost trade value between the two countries.

Representing Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, his Vice Minister Varavongsa Ramangkura said yesterday he held a discussion with Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, IT and Science and Technology from Assam state, in Bangkok on Friday.

He said Mr Keshab led his team to visit Thailand to promote the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit to be held from Feb 25–26 in Assam, and invite Thai businesses to invest in the Indian state, especially in its economic zones.

Companies were invited to jointly develop and invest in areas where Assam has potential, such as the textile industry, he said, adding Assam State is one of the fastest growing states in India, in the northeast near the border with Myanmar.

Mr Varavongsa said the Commerce Ministry places great importance on international trade. Thailand has potential in new industries such as printed circuit boards, which India and Thailand can leverage to connect PCB production and related services.

As part of the talks, he also invited entrepreneurs from Assam to participate in trade fairs in Thailand, such as the 71st Bangkok Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair, Thaifex-Horec Asia 2025, the 2025 Bangkok International Gift and Houseware Fair and the Thailand International Auto Parts & Accessories Show 2025.

The ministry will organise exhibitions in India, including the Thailand Week trade fair in Bangalore and Chennai, to provide more business opportunities.

India is Thailand's 11th largest trading partner and Thailand is the largest trading partner of India in the South Asian region, according to the ministry.

Thailand and India had a total trade value of US$15.7 billion (about 545 billion baht) during the first 11 months of last year, an increase of 6.06% from same period of the previous year.