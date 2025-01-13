King reaches milestone

The government will host the Samamongkol Royal Ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the milestone of His Majesty the King reaching the age (26,469 days) of King Rama I, the founder of the Chakri Dynasty, at the time of his death.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet has moved this week's cabinet meeting, typically held on Tuesdays, forward to Monday to make way for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has invited the public to participate in the auspicious event, which will feature several activities, including the Sueb Chata Luang Ceremony at Saranrom Park and Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram in Bangkok from this Monday until next Monday.

Restoration of Wat Sangkat Rattana Khiri in Uthai Thani and a khon performance depicting the Ramakien epic at the King Rama I Monument near the Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge will also mark the occasion.

In addition, commemorative coins will be issued in honour of His Majesty the King, and religious ceremonies held at religious sites related to King Rama I. A tree planting activity will also take place at the King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok.

On Tuesday His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua will reach the age of King Rama I at the time of his death, and the Samamongkol Royal Ceremony is a traditional way of honouring past monarchs and showing gratitude for their contributions to the country.