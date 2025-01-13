33 Chinese tourists saved from sinking catamaran off Phuket

Listen to this article

The Ameray 888 catamaran sinks off Phuket on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Marine Department)

PHUKET: Thirty-three Chinese tourists were safely rescued from a sinking catamaran off this southern tourist province on Monday afternoon.

The Phuket office of the Marine Department was informed that the catamaran, named Ameray 888, sunk about 1.6 nautical miles north of Koh Racha Yai at 12.30pm. Koh Racha Yai is located to the south of Phuket.

According to the catamaran manager, identified as Ef, the vessel was leaving Koh Racha Yai for Koh Hey with 33 Chinese tourists on board when a glass window on its right side became detached and waves flowed into the vessel.

The catamaran sank in about 20 minutes. The Chinese tourists, a tour guide and an apprentice – all wearing life vests – were rescued safely from the water by nearby boats, including Rhapsody tour boat and Maliwan fishing boat.

Marine officials were investigating the cause of the incident.