Extra prison time for policeman who killed beloved campus dog

The photo of Tia Morchor posted over the New Year came with a reminder of that the Appeal Court's ruling was scheduled for Jan 13, 2025. (Photo: tiamorchor Facebook account)

The Court of Appeal has increased the severity of the prison sentence given to a police officer who bludgeoned to death the dog that was the unofficial mascot of Chiang Mai University.

The Appeal Court Region 5 on Monday sentenced the man to 16 months in prison without suspension and ordered him to pay 100,000 baht to the university, deemed the dog's carer.

The officer's name, rank and position have not been released by the court.

The dog's name was Tia Morchor. The mixed-breed canine was unofficially the university's mascot. He lived on campus and took part in university activities, including the traditional walk up Doi Suthep for new students.

Tia in this sense means short in Thai and Morchor is the Thai abbreviation of Chiang Mai University.

Earlier reports said the officer served in a Border Patrol Police unit in San Sai district of Chiang Mai province and had been suspended from duty. Some media outlets named him as Pol Cpl Prinya Panyaburt, but this was not confirmed.

The man was suspended from duty after the dog was reported missing in May 2020. At the time, the policeman was 27 years old and the dog was aged 8 years.

A university employee reported to police that the dog had been missing from the campus since May 4, 2020. The animal was found dead three days later with a fractured skull, dumped by a roadside.

Campus security recordings showed the dog being taken away by the convicted officer on his motorcycle. He claimed the dog jumped off the bike and was killed in the fall.

The Criminal Court last year sentenced him to six months with no suspension on a charge of animal cruelty. Other charges including theft were dismissed.

Watchdog Thailand Foundation took the matter to appeal, seeking a more severe punishment, including the theft charge. It argued Tia Morchor was not a stray dog, but belonged to the university.

The Appeal Court agreed, ordered the defendant to pay the university 100,000 baht in damages and extended his prison term to 16 months.

Monday's ruling delighted the advocacy group and other animal lovers.

"#justiceserved" was the hashtag posted by Watchdog Thailand Foundation, while the tiamorchor Facebook page was flooded with thank you messages for the court, the foundation and all those who helped get justice for the dog, which was beloved by the students, staff, alumni and many others.

"Thank you everyone who was part of this call for justice for Pi Tia. And above all, thank you the judges for showing that justice still prevails," wrote Ubolphan Nonthaburi on the dog's social media account.