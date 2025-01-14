Two arrests as cops seize 80kg of 'ice'

Nakhon Pathom: Two men were arrested yesterday for allegedly possessing almost 80 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in Muang district.

Police arrested Chaiwat, 31, and Sitthichai, 25, (surnames withheld) for possessing a total of 78.9 kilogrammes of crystal meth. The arrests were made yesterday at two houses in Muang district's tambons Bang Khaem and Nakhon Pathom.

During the searches, officers found 70 bags, each containing at least one kilogramme of crystal meth. A pistol and six bullets were also seized along with the drugs.

Mr Chaiwat allegedly confessed that an old school friend named "Golf" had arranged for him to pick up 30 kilogrammes of crystal meth in July last year.

He stored the drugs at his house in tambon Nakhon Pathom. Golf had hired him to deliver the drugs to another location. However, after a successful delivery, Golf only paid him 5,000 baht instead of 40,000 baht as promised.

Also, Mr Chaiwat was instructed by Golf to pick up another 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth. He delivered 20 to a client in Kanchanaburi. The remainder was stored at the house in tambon Bang Khaem, which Mr Chaiwat has rented. Mr Chaiwat admitted to the charges, while Mr Sitthichai denied any involvement.