Cool weather to stay for now

Tourists take pictures of frost on Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai province on Monday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Cool temperatures are expected to remain until the weekend with more downpours forecast in the South, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The weather bureau says the cool weather gripping much of the North, Northeast, the Central Plains, as well as Bangkok will continue, although the cold trough may weaken slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, between Thursday and Saturday, a new trough will set in, sending the mercury downwards again.

The North and the Northeast, in particular, will feel the cold snap. Both regions are already experiencing single-digit temperatures in the highlands.

In the South, more widespread heavy rain is on the way from Wednesday through Friday.

The TMD says the cool spell will taper off over much of the country from Jan 19 to 27, when the weather is expected to be warmer thanks to a change in wind direction.

On Monday, the weather station for agriculture in Sakon Nakhon recorded one of the lowest temperatures in the country, at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Bangkok, Bang Na district had the lowest temperature, at 15.2C, while it was 15.9C at Suvarnabhumi airport.

In Loei, Netnapha Ngamnet, chief of Phu Ruea National Park, said that the park had recorded temperatures hitting zero in elevated areas. The cold weather has drawn more than 500 visitors to the park.