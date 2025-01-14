UN hails Equal Marriage Bill as model for others

Listen to this article

The United Nations has praised Thailand's Equal Marriage Bill as the best example of a non-discrimination policy for other member states to follow, according to Michaela Friberg-Storey, the UN resident coordinator.

Speaking at an event to kick off the "Flag of Love Across Thailand" campaign at the United Nations Conference Centre on Monday, Ms Friberg-Storey said Thailand on Jan 23 would be the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

Other countries could learn from Thailand on this experience in achieving equality, she said.

Ms Friberg-Storey stated that much effort has been put into the Marriage Equality Bill in order for the Thai people to embrace it and ensure that Thailand is a society of inclusiveness, allowing Thailand to demonstrate to the rest of the world that it has led the way.

"We hope that other countries can look at it and see this as strengthening human rights, inclusion and non-discrimination," she added.

Interior Minister Anutin Chanvirakul, who joined the event, said the Department of Public Administration has been preparing a seamless marriage registration system to serve couples who want to register their marriage on Jan 23 at district offices nationwide.

He said that the bill offered inclusive rights regardless of gender identification.

Furthermore, Mr Anutin stated that passing this law was not done for economic reasons, nor is it because Thailand wishes to lead anyone, but because recognising inclusivity is the proper thing to do, as per the UN Sustainable Development Goals.