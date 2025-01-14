Missing Chinese women safely back in China

Listen to this article

Pol Gen Thatchai Peetaneelabut.

Two Chinese women who were reported missing after arriving in Thailand and travelling on to a neighbouring country have already returned home, according to a senior police officer.

Inspector-general Pol Gen Thatchai Peetaneelabut said Chinese authorities had already met and returned Wu Jiaqi, 21, and her friend safely to China.

The police inspector-general said Ms Wu’s father told police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night last week that his daughter and her friend arrived in Thailand at 1.59am on Jan 6 and her family had since not heard from her.

Pol Gen Thatchai said it was subsequently learned that the two women travelled on to a third country and authorities began a coordinated search for them.

Ms Wu's father had already withdrawn his complaint made to Suvarnabhumi airport police, he said.