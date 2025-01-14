Turk tied up and robbed in Pattaya

Listen to this article

PATTAYA - A Turkish man was tied up and robbed in a condominium room in Pattaya early on Tuesday morning.

A security guard said Masis Erkol, 36, hopped from his room on the fifth floor seeking help. His hands were fastened behind him with handcuffs and cable ties and his ankles bound with wire.

The robbery occurred at a condominium building in Soi Wat Bun Kanchanaram and was reported to Pattaya police about 3.36am.

The man told police that three men held and tied him up. They forced him to transfer a large amount of cryptocurrency to a wallet and also stole his notebook computer.

Police said it was likely Mr Erkol knew his attackers because the condominium had a good security system. The building's name was not given out.