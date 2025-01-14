Handout phase 2 starts on Jan 27

As many as 4 million seniors aged 60 and up eligible for B10,000 each

Listen to this article

Eligible recipients queue to withdraw their money from a Government Savings Bank branch at the start of the first phase of the 10,000-baht cash handout, on Oct 1 last year.

The second phase of the government’s 10,000-baht cash handout will begin on Jan 27, two days earlier than planned, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday.

The new phase will involve between 3.5 million and 4 million elderly citizens aged 60 and above receiving the cash via the government’s PromptPay app.

The economic stimulus programme was initially intended for all Thais aged 16 and older, with an estimated budget of about 500 billion baht.

However, following criticism about excessive expense, eligibility criteria based on income were introduced.

Eligible individuals must have an annual income of no more than 840,000 baht and combined bank savings of no more than 500,000 baht. The adjustment reduced the number of eligible recipients to 50 million people, with the government estimating that about 90%, or 45 million, would register.

The plan was also changed from nationwide one-time distribution to focusing on vulnerable groups in the first phase, including state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities, totalling 14.5 million.

Those who registered through the government’s Thang Rath app but have not yet received funds will be included in the third phase, in which the handout is expected to be in the form of digital money, expected in April.