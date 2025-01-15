Thai govt gives nod to online classes amid air pollution

Schools can conduct online classes if fine dust pollution reaches critical levels, the Education Ministry says.

Teachers are also instructed to keep a close watch on students' health as PM2.5 haze pollution is pervasive in many provinces, including Bangkok.

Education Ministry spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Tuesday that the minister, Permpoon Chidchob, has called for suitable plans to be adopted to organise classes at schools affected by the fine dust and cold weather.

Mr Siripong said cool temperatures and wind conditions tend to trap fine dust particles, raising PM2.5 levels in many areas, which can hit schools hard.

Air pollution caused by a surge in fine dust particles, increases the chances of children falling ill with respiratory problems, with symptoms ranging from clogged nostrils, red eyes, and fever. The symptoms, which also include sleeplessness and snoring, are bound to impede a student's ability to learn.

Mr Siripong said the ministry has told schools to limit outdoor activities in a bid to reduce student exposure to air pollution. Activities to be suspended are the routine morning assemblies, outdoor sports sessions, as well as scout training.

Schools experiencing high PM 2.5 levels are instructed to conduct online classes or make arrangements they deem fit to reduce student exposure to air pollution.

Mr Siripong said initiatives have been made by some schools to combat the fine dust, such as installing dust control equipment, ventilation fans and water sprays, and raising student awareness about the danger haze poses to health.

"The initiatives encouraged students to reach their full learning potential in a safer place during this pollution crisis," said Mr Siripong.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) air quality monitoring centre, or AirBKK, 70 areas in the capital exceeded the safety threshold of 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Tuesday.

Deputy Democrat Party leader, Suchatchavee Suwansawas, suggested the BMA designate a low emission zone (LEZ) to be piloted in 16 inner-city districts to curb air pollution. He proposed the measure spanning 130 square kilometres should cover Phra Nakhon, Pomprap Sattruphai, Pathumwan, Samphanthawong, Dusit, Ratchathewi, Phaya Thai, Sathon, Bang Rak, and Yannawa districts.

He said in a Facebook post that doing so would result in cleaner air. The policy involves charging drivers of fossil-fuel vehicles to enter the zone, while electronic vehicle drivers would be exempt.