Police hunt suspects in B10m Pattaya crypto robbery

Masis Erkol, left, seeks help from a condominium security guard, his hands still tied behind him, in Pattaya early Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

PATTAYA - Police are hunting for two of three people suspected of robbing a Turk of about 10 million baht in Pattaya on Tuesday.

According to an informed source, police had identified the three suspects in the case and one of them was also Turkish. One suspect had already left Thailand. The other two were in hiding and still in the country.

One suspect was seen on CCTV footage drinking at a coffee shop near the victim's condominium at 2pm on Monday. The suspect was seen walking towards the condominium about 2.53pm the same day.

The robbery happened about 1am on Tuesday in a room in a condo building on Soi Wat Bun Kanchanaram. Police have not released the building's name.

Police have meanwhile called the victim's former girlfriend in for questioning, the source said.

The victim was identified as Masis Erkol, 36. He had been left bound, with his hands behind his back and wire wrapped around his ankles. He hopped from the room and sought help from a surprised security guard.

He said the gang robbed him of cryptocurrency worth about 9.9 million baht and a notebook computer.

Police said the victim was an investor in stocks and cryptocurrency.