Alleged mastermind of Lim Kimya's murder identified

Listen to this article

A picture of the suspected mastermind, seen in his passport. (Photo supplied)

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 43-year-old frequent Cambodian visitor who allegedly directed the murder of a Cambodian opposition politician in Bangkok last week.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, said on Wednesday that Ratanakraksmey Ly, 43, was believed to have hired the Thai gunman who killed former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya, 73, in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, on Jan 7.

He said the accused mastermind was known in Pattaya by the Thai name “Somwang”.

The arrested accused gunman, former marine Ekkalak Pheanoi, allegedly told police that Mr Ly had a personal conflict with Lim. He allegedly said he was given the hit order in Thailand and had no knowledge of the target's background.

The gunman earlier received financial assistance from Mr Ly after he was expelled from the navy for disciplinary violations. Mr Ekkalak was to be paid 60,000 baht for the job, according to police.

Mr Ly arrived in Thailand about 10pm on Jan 6 and was in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Lim was shot dead on the evening of Jan 7 and the alleged mastermind left Thailand on the morning of Jan 8. Police said Mr Ly had made more than 100 visits to Thailand over the past few years.