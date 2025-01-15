PM Paetongtarn targeted by imposter scammer

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongarn Shinawatra trlls reporters she was targeted by a scam gang, after chairing a meeting at IMPACT Forum Muang Thong Thani on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra admitted on Wednesday she had been targeted by a scam caller posing as another country’s leader using AI voice cloning, and that she almost fell for it.

Ms Paetongtarn raised the problem of online scams while outlining policies and guidelines for the fiscal 2026 budget.

She said she was almost taken in by a sophisicated scam.

A caller claiming to be a leader of another country informed her that she had yet to make an expected donation. She had received an audio clip featuring that leader's voice. However, the link she was given to make the donation was for another country.

“I want to warn people that I, myself, almost fell victim. This matter is important. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has already taken the case. We have to admit that scams and fraud are increasingly advanced and subtle,’’ said Ms Paetongtarn.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister said the scammer used AI voice cloning of that country's leader and sent an audio saying he wanted to work with her. She replied, typing out “Okay’’.

Later, there was a phone call about 11pm (on Tuesday), but she did not answer because she was asleep.

On Wednesday morning, she sent a message apologising for not answering the call, and making an appointment to discuss the matter. The scam gang then sent an audio asking her to make a donation, claiming that Thailand was one Asean country that had not yet done so, Ms Paetongtarn said.

This left her a little stunned, and she doubted it was true. When the scam gang sent a bank account number, it turned out that the account belonged to another country, she said.

She knew then, for sure, she was being targeted by a scammer.

She had asked Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong to handle the case because the gang did not use Line app. It had used the app of a foreign country.

She believed the scammers might also be targeting many other people, and hit the jackpot with her.

She recalled a similar incident involving her father Thaksin Shinawatra, before he returned to Thailand. She had received a message that her father had handed out cash, with an audio featuring his voice. However, she knew well it was not true.

Ms Paetongtarn said she had not donated or received money from anyone, and people should not believe anyone trying to deceive them into thinking otherwise.