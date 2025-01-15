Blood donations drop to crisis levels in Northeast

Donors urgently sought as region’s hospitals only able to get 30-40% of what they need

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Members of the public are being urged to donate blood across northeastern Thailand to alleviate a critical shortage, according to officials at Regional Blood Centre V.

Hospitals in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin can only obtain 30-40% of what they require, Sirilak Piakkhunthod, head of the blood centre, said on Wednesday.

She said 39 hospitals in Nakhon Ratchasima alone rely on the blood centre, which typically receives requests for 13,000 to 15,000 units per month. However, only about 3,000 units are available these days, representing a shortfall of 75-80%.

Ms Sirilak attributed the shortfall to multiple factors, including the lack of regular donations. She said most people only donate once a year — rather than once a quarter which is considered the ideal target.

There are also not enough new donors. Moreover, many potential donors are unable to give blood due to health issues, such as thalassemia (low haemoglobin levels) or anaemia, caused by iron deficiencies, she said.

Ms Sirilak urged the public, especially young people aged at least 17, to recognise the importance of giving blood, adding that a range of awareness campaigns are needed to encourage donations.

“We mustn’t think that we have to wait for the right time to donate blood because once our health declines, we’ll miss the opportunity to do so forever,” she said.

She invited donors to contribute at the Regional Blood Centre V in Nakhon Ratchasima or at donation centres at Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University and the Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall.