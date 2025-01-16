Lands Department denies report saying title deeds have been nullified

An aerial view of the 900-rai Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani. (File photo: Seksan Rojjanametakun.)

The Department of Lands (DoL) on Wednesday insisted the title deeds for the controversial monastic plot in Pathum Thani province, which houses the Alpine Golf Club and a residential complex, have yet to be nullified as reported by the media.

Any nullification of the private ownership of the Alpine land would have reverted the status of the plot to that of a monastic property. If so, residents in the housing complex and Alpine Golf & Sports Club Co would have been entitled to receive appropriate compensation, according to an article published on Tuesday by the Isra News agency.

The company's shares are currently held by the Shinawatra family.

"No, no. Not yet. The deputy permanent secretary for the interior, who has the authority to sign the nullification of Alpine's title deeds, has not signed it yet," said DoL director-general Pornpoth Penpas, responding to the news report.

Citing a source in the Ministry of Interior, the news agency said Chada Thaised, a senior Bhumjaithai Party member, had on Sept 3 last year signed the order to have Alpine land title deeds nullified shortly before leaving office as deputy interior minister. The land previously belonged to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn.

Mr Chada, who at the time ran the DoL, might simply have made a point with the department about being cautious when dealing with the controversial land issue, said Mr Pornpoth.

"However, the authority to sign a nullification order rests with Chamnanwit Terat, the current deputy permanent secretary for the interior who is supervising [the DoL] at present," said Mr Pornpoth.

Also, Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai leader and interior minister, has not issued an order pertaining to the Alpine land matter, said Mr Pornpoth.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who took office on Aug 18 last year, used to hold 22.41 million shares in Alpine Golf & Sports Club Co. However, she had transferred those shares to her mother, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, as of Sept 4, according to the Isra News report.

A record of shareholders dated Sept 4, 2024 shows Khunying Potjaman, Panthongtae Shinawatra and Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong hold 29.88 million, 22.42 million and 22.41 million shares in the company.