Israel offers 13,000 more jobs to Thais

Listen to this article

A group of Thai workers take their flight at Suvarnabhumi Airport to leave for Israel in June last year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

An additional 13,000 jobs in Israel's agriculture sector will be available to Thai workers this year, says Avi Dichter, the Israeli Agriculture and Rural Development Minister.

Senior Thai officials, including Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Department of Employment (DoE) director-general Somchai Morakotsriwan, recently sat down for talks with Mr Dichter in Jerusalem.

Mr Phiphat said on Wednesday that the delegation visited the Beit Hilkia Moshav on Tuesday, where Mr Dichter welcomed them.

They toured the Leafresh farm, which specialises in vegetable cultivation using hydroponics.

During the visit, they met 15 Thai workers who had learned smart farming technology, which involves using a computerised system to control water quality sensors and temperatures and fertilise plants.

Following the farm visit, the delegation had a discussion with Mr Dichter, who informed them that Israel would increase its Thai agricultural worker quota by 13,000 this year.

Mr Phiphat said his ministry was ready to supply more workers for Israel's agricultural sector.

He asked that Israel provide information about labour requirements in the agriculture and livestock sectors to ensure Thai workers are matched with jobs that suit their skills and earn higher salaries.

This would also help prevent workers from absconding and becoming illegal workers, he said.

Israel, he said, agreed to this approach and confirmed that authorities, especially the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA), would assist the process.

Additionally, the delegation visited an agrivoltaics farm, which combines solar energy with advanced agricultural techniques. The farm employs 74 workers, including Thai workers who earn approximately 60,000 baht (excluding overtime pay) and send 30,000-40,000 baht back to their families each month.

Mr Phiphat urged the Israeli government to pay close attention to the welfare of the six remaining Thais still being held captive by Hamas.

He also asked Israel to provide proper compensation to the family of Nisan Meerum, a Thai worker killed in a missile attack in the town of Metula in the Northern District of Israel on Oct 11 last year while he was working.