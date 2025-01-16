Storms, cold to persist

School students in Bangkok put on jackets and wear face masks to shield themselves from the chilly weather and air pollution on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The temperature in most areas of Thailand still remains low, while torrential rains will hit the South and the Thai Gulf until Saturday, says the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD's weather forecast for Thursday shows a high pressure or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, which will cause the temperature in upper Thailand to remain low.

The northern region will be cold, while the northeastern, central, eastern and upper southern regions, including Bangkok and its adjacent provinces, will experience cool to cold weather, the department reported.

Mountain peaks and highlands are expected to be very cold. Residents in these areas should be aware of fire incidents caused by dry conditions. Additionally, travellers should stay vigilant when passing through foggy areas.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the South is expected to strengthen.

This will increase rainfall in the South, with heavy rains expected in some areas. Local residents should brace for possible flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothills near waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will intensify, with wave heights of two to three metres and over three metres in stormy areas. The Andaman Sea will see waves of one to two metres, with offshore waves rising to two to three metres and more than three metres in thunderstorm areas, the weather forecaster said.

Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore from Thursday until Saturday, it said.