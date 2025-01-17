'Ung Ing' vows progress on South projects

Southern selfie: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra takes a selfie with religious leaders and students at Thamavitya Mulniti School in Muang district of Yala on Thursday. (Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra has vowed to speed up development projects in the southern provinces and improve the livelihoods of local residents.

The prime minister yesterday chaired a meeting in Narathiwat to discuss progress on development projects in the southern border provinces, such as the construction of a parallel bridge over the Kolok River in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat and the Hat Yai-Sungai Kolok double-track railway project.

The journey marked the premier's first visit to the southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

Ms Paetongtarn said she wanted to hear directly from local residents during the visit so the government could help ease their problems.

"The government has attached importance to promoting decentralisation because local agencies are closer to citizens and have better knowledge of their preferences and needs," she said.

She also stressed the need for certain agencies to ensure there are no delays to the transport development projects in Narathiwat because any delay would lead to cost overruns.

Regarding the construction of a parallel bridge over the Kolok River in Sungai Kolok, she said that the government had reached a procurement deal with Malaysia. Construction is expected to start in June and take 24 months.

The Hat Yai-Sungai Kolok double-track railway project will also benefit the region as it will help speed up the transport of goods, Ms Paetongtarn said, adding that the government is trying to make the most of advanced technology to improve the transport system.

In particular, the export of agricultural produce is a priority as the government is looking for ways to promote farm produce and boost farmer's income, she said.

She said the government is ready to offer scholarships to students to further their studies in the field of future industries that have the potential to drive significant business growth.

Ms Paetongtarn yesterday also presided over the opening of a debt settlement fair for debtors of the Student Loan Fund, organised by the Justice Ministry at Princess of Naradhiwas University in Narathiwat. More than 2,000 SLF debtors attended the event aimed at helping ease their debt burdens through relief measures.