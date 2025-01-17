Kin press to find Chinese model

Yang Zeqi: Vanished two weeks ago

The father of a Chinese model has asked national police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch to speed up efforts to find his son, who came to Thailand last month for an acting job but has not had any contact with his family in over two weeks.

Lawyer Ratchapon Sirisakorn recently accompanied Yang Hai Tao, the father of Yang Zeqi, to submit a letter to Pol Gen Kittharath, urging expedited efforts to locate his missing son.

The Chinese model arrived in Thailand on Dec 21 after being invited for a film shoot. He last made contact with the family on Dec 29 in the form of a video call via WeChat with his mother.

His father said the young man appeared frightened during the call, with visible bruises around one of his eyes. Mr Yang said he suspects his son may have been physically assaulted.

He also noticed that his son kept both hands on the table during the call, unlike typical video calls where one hand is used to hold the phone. This raised suspicions that someone else was holding the phone during the call.

However, Mr Yang said his son made no plea or signal for help, leading him to further believe he may have been under supervision at the time.

The family filed a missing persons report with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) on Friday but the authorities have not made any progress in the case yet.

The family does not know if their son is still in Thailand or has crossed the border into a neighbouring country. His last known location was Trat, according to his communications with his girlfriend and friends.

Key evidence currently at the police's disposal includes photos showing the licence plates of two vehicles Mr Yang Zeqi had travelled in.

The photos he shared with his friends before he disappeared will also be submitted to the police for further examination.

Mr Ratchapon called for the governments of Thailand, China and Myanmar to cooperate in handling the case.