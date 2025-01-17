Capital leads with most social issue complaints

Listen to this article

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa says more than 188,000 social issue cases were filed with the Human Security Emergency Management Centre (HuSec) last year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government’s Human Security Emergency Management Centre (HuSec) last year handled more than 188,000 cases dealing with social issues ranging from domestic violence to homelessness, disabilities and elderly care.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that out of the total, 171,204 cases were filed via the Social Assistance Centre Hotline.

Another 14,855 cases were filed through social media channels, 1,466 were walk-ins, and 1,100 were referred by other units at the ministry, he said on Friday.

The area with the highest number of cases was Bangkok, with 119,107 complaints, followed by the Central region (22,499), the Northeast (18,101), the South (12,842), provinces adjacent to Bangkok (10,914) and the North (5,162).

There were 97,455 complaints involving problems experienced by people of working age, 33,051 involving people with disabilities, 31,306 involving the elderly, 23,337 involving children and 3,476 involving minors.

The centre handled 4,712 complaints related to violence last year. Of all the victims, 2,461 were children, 354 were elderly and 263 were people with disabilities. The most complaints were filed from Bangkok (1,482), Nonthaburi (176), Chon Buri (174), Udon Thani (151) and Pathum Thani (131).

Children were the victims in most domestic violence cases, with 1,429 cases filed, mostly related to physical abuse and sexual molestation. Children were the group that also suffered most from violence in public, with 1,032 cases being reported.

HuSec provided protection and welfare assistance to 31,619 people suffering from issues such as poor living conditions and insufficient income, family relationships, homelessness and violence. Most of the cases were reported in Bangkok.

The centre also offered advice to 69,791 complainants, with the most frequent topics being welfare rights, followed by special circumstances such as government handout schemes, family issues, living conditions and health and accident issues.