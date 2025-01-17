City Hall urges working from home in polluted Bangkok

Listen to this article

A man waiting for a bus near Chatuchak Park wears a face mask to avoid inhaling dangerous dust particles on Jan 7. (Photo: Pormprom Satrabhaya)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is encouraging people in the capital to work from home for three days next week amid expectations of worsening air pollution.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is seeking cooperation from private and public sector employers to allow staff who are able to work from home to do so from Monday to Wednesday, according to a Facebook message posted on Friday.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said the decision was made based on a weather forecast indicating that at least 35 out of 50 districts in the capital could be shrouded with hazardous small dust particles, known as PM2.5, producing pollution levels in the orange zone.

More than 80 hot spots detected in the capital from Saturday to Wednesday also led to poor air circulation and ventilation rates, he added.

The spokesman indicated that the work-from-home approach could be considered for all of next week if smog levels are deemed dangerous for health.

An area is designated orange when PM2.5 concentration is measured at from 37.6 to 75.0 microgammes per cubic metre. People in orange zones are highly encouraged to wear face masks and limit outdoor activities.

The BMA also gave directors of all BMA schools a free hand to decide whether they should be closed during the three-day period. As well, it said, City Hall officials could use their own judgement when deciding whether to travel to offices or work from home.