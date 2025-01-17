Crackdown nets drugs and weapons

Two-week campaign leads to seizure of assets worth B464 million

Senior police examine drugs and weapons including 7.8 million methamphetamine pills, four tonnes of crystal meth, 575kg of ketamine, 192kg of heroin, 2,763 ecstasy pills and 469 firearms seized during a drug suppression operation from Jan 1-17, targeting 8,635 locations nationwide. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) police have impounded assets worth 464 million baht during a two-week-long drug suppression campaign across the country.

The operation, which ran from Jan 1-17, targeted 8,635 locations linked to 1,947 drug-dealing groups, said Pol Lt Gen Santi Chainaramai, the NSB chief.

Seized were 47.8 million methamphetamine pills, four tonnes of crystal methamphetamine, 575 kilogrammes of ketamine, 192kg of heroin, 2,763 ecstasy pills and 469 firearms.

Assets worth 464 million baht were confiscated for examination.

In collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), NSB officers also cracked down on two major international drug trafficking networks.

In the first case, police found 201kg of crystal meth hidden among snack shipments at a warehouse in Samut Prakan.

Five Myanmar nationals were arrested. They claimed they were hired by a Taiwanese agent to pack the narcotics for nationwide distribution.

In the other case, five suspects were arrested after police raided 20 locations and confiscated 15kg of compressed heroin, 1,000 methamphetamine pills, small amounts of other illegal drugs and assets worth 35 million baht.

This network was reportedly involved in smuggling drugs to Australia, South Korea and Taiwan. According to Pol Lt Gen Santi, drug traffickers were also found to be concealing the drugs in various products such as charcoal burners to evade detection.