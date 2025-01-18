‘Home for Thais’ website crashes as 12 million register

Listen to this article

More than 12 million people reportedly registered for the government’s new “Home for Thais” housing programme on Friday, causing the official website to crash.

Designed to provide affordable housing for low-income individuals and new graduates, the programme opened for registration at 2pm on Friday after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra launched it at an exhibition showcasing model homes at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok.

The official website reportedly crashed shortly after registration began due to high demand. Ms Paetongtarn confirmed the interest, saying that more than 12 million people attempted to register online.

Some people said they had arrived at the exhibition as early as 5am to secure their applications. The exhibition, which runs until Jan 31, offers the public a preview of the housing designs.

Speaking at the event, Ms Paetongtarn said that 5.87 million households, or 27% of the population, currently lack their own homes. She said the project was the government’s effort to enhance the quality of life and provide greater security for Thai families. She thanked the ministries of Transport and Finance for their support in bringing the project to fruition.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said the State Railway of Thailand has over 38,000 rai of unused land across the country, which will be utilised for the housing programme. The land plots slated for the pilot project are expected to be handed over for development by the end of the year.

The government plans to pilot the project in four areas near mass transit systems: Bang Sue Km 11, Thon Buri, Chiang Rak and Chiang Mai.

The Bang Sue Km 11 project will feature 1,232 condominium units with prices starting at 1.76 million baht for 30 square metres, and up to 3 million baht for 50 sq m. The Thon Buri development will have 2,100 units. Chiang Rak will have 1,795 condominium units, and the Chiang Mai housing project will offer 720 single houses.

No down payment is required, with mortgage payments starting at about 4,000 baht per month. As the homes are on state land, leaseholds running for up to 99 years are offered. Eligible buyers must:

be a Thai national of legal age;

never have owned a residence before;

earn less than 50,000 baht per month;

not be blacklisted by the National Credit Bureau.