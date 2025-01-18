Opposition seeks action on golf club land

An aerial view of the 900-rai Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani. (File photo: Seksan Rojjanametakun.)

The opposition People's Party (PP) demanded the Interior Ministry nullify the Alpine Golf Club land deeds in Pathum Thani as soon as possible.

Chulapong Yukate, a PP list MP, on Friday called on Chamnanwit Terat, the current deputy permanent secretary for the interior who is supervising the Department of Lands (DoL), to expedite the nullification and revert the deeds' status to monastic land.

He said the land's status should be monastic, as stated by Neum Chamnanchartsakda in her will. Neum, a wealthy woman and benefactor of Wat Thamikararam Worawihan since the temple was established in 1922, was the original landowner. She stated in her will that the plot of land was to be given to the temple upon her passing.

Mr Chulapong said that Chada Thaised, a senior Bhumjaithai Party member, had signed a nullification order before leaving office as deputy interior minister last year.

Mr Chulapong said that the delay in action puts Mr Chamnanwit at risk of breaching Sections 49 and 54 of the Administrative Procedure Act, BE 2539 (1996), which focuses on suspending any orders that might lead to illegal conduct.

He added that the land plot cannot be traded commercially by law. He suggested Mr Chamnanwit not establish a specific committee for the case as it is with the 5,083-rai disputed land in the Khao Kradong area in Buri Ram.

Mr Chulapong said he would question Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on ministry procedures in the case in the next couple of months if the situation remains stagnant.

Citing a Sept 2, 2024 DoL report, Isara News suggested the Shinawatra family might have to take part in paying at least 7.7 billion baht in compensation in the Alpine golf course case if the current landowners choose to sue the DoL for damages resulting from the nullification order.

The compensation comes from a total of 7.22 billion baht in estimated price and 439.05 million baht in mortgage capital.

As part of the Alpine Golf and Sports Club Co, the family may be required to join the DoL and the Mahamakut Buddhist University Foundation, which manages Neum's estate, in compensating 533 landowners and 30 mortgagees, said Isara News.