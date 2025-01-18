UK envoy unveils anniversary plans

Listen to this article

British Ambassador Mark Gooding, 5th from left, Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa, 4th from left, and Minister of Justice Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, 2nd from left, celebrate at the Grand Postal Building. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Mark Gooding, the British Ambassador to Thailand, said he plans to boost bilateral relations with a series of events and activities marking the Thailand-UK strategic partnership to celebrate the 170th anniversary since the two countries forged ties.

He told the media and other invitees at an event dubbed the "170th Anniversary Launch Party" on Thursday night at the Postal Theatre of the Grand Postal Building on Charoen Krung Road in Bang Rak district.

Mr Gooding said the embassy will host a series of events in a roadshow that will travel to various parts of Thailand.

There will also be a UK fair to facilitate meetings with local Thais, especially students, to talk about the two countries' close relationship and future potential and opportunities.

Later this year, music performances, including shows staged by the UK military and London Symphonic Orchestra, will be on the agenda, and a number of business events.

The UK was the first country in Europe to sign a strategic partnership with Thailand.

"This strategic partnership is a very forward-looking document but there are many areas that we have to work more on together -- things like healthcare and genomics, science and technology, international security.

"All areas we have similar interests in, but we want to grow our economy while protecting our people. There is a lot more to do, adapting to the changes in the environment of the world in the 21st century," he said.