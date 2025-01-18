Bandwagon to get ancient temple Unesco status grows

Listen to this article

Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on is preparing to propose to the cabinet that Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat be given the backing it needs to secure Unesco World Heritage status.

Apichat Sakdiset, adviser to the Natural Resources and Environment Minister, said on Friday that Mr Chalermchai would submit the proposal to the cabinet for consideration on Tuesday.

The National Committee on the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage (WHC) approved the nomination on Jan 15, he said.

The official documents must be submitted to the World Heritage Centre in Paris by Feb 1 for the temple to qualify for the 2025 round, he said.

Mr Apichat said the temple, built in the 13th century CE, is a cultural heritage site that represents a prominent exchange of religious cultures between Brahmin-Hindu, Mahayana Buddhism and Theravada Buddhism in maritime Southeast Asia.

The site has continued to be in religious use for around 1,500 years and served as a hub of a unique blend of different beliefs, reflecting the strong relationship between the sacred place and the surrounding communities.

In June 2013, the World Heritage Committee approved putting the temple on the tentative list of cultural heritage sites.

Mr Apichat said related agencies have worked together continuously over the past 10 years to push for the World Heritage registration of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan.

Once the temple achieves World Heritage status, the country will benefit from the boost in cultural tourism with 500–750 million baht expected to be generated annually for local communities, tourism-related businesses and the province.