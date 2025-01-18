Spaniard's death hits elephant camps

Some facilities lack the proper animal control equipment and have yet to get licensed, writes Apinya Wipatayotin

An elephant plays with a visitor at a camp in Chiang Mai. (File photo: Patipat Janthong)

Elephant camps are one of the most popular destinations among tourists and have played a significant role in the country's tourism industry.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of tourists visit more than 200 elephant camps scattered around the country. The jumbos have been trained to welcome, entertain and impress their guests.

However, the tragic death of a Spanish tourist during a visit to an elephant camp in Thailand this month has raised a big question about safety measures in these camps.

Blanca Ojanguren García, 22, was reported to have slipped into a pond while joining an elephant bathing activity at Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre in Phangnga province. Losing her balance, she caught the animal's trunk for support before the panic-stricken elephant shoved her. She sustained a head injury and later died in hospital.

"Visitor safety is our priority," said Boonyakrit Pinprasong, deputy chief of the Livestock Department, which is in charge of 245 elephant camps and sanctuaries nationwide.

"We have to make sure their practices on safety and animal welfare protections are in line with the law."

He said the elephant camp where the incident occurred did not register with the department and was unlicensed.

In August last year, he said, the department issued regulations for elephant facilities which could have helped prevent the tragedy.

"These are to ensure domesticated elephants are living in a good environment, have no disease, are free from any torture and that the facility conducts safety practices for visitors," he said.

"All elephant facilities are required to register and be inspected regularly," he added.

One key point emphasised by the regulations is getting facilities to use proper tools to control the elephants to provide safety to tourists and mahouts alike.

Boonyakrit: Safety is a top priority

Mr Boonyakrit said the department has tried to bring all elephant facilities in line with the Q standard and obtain the Q trademark, which certifies they meet National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards. All licensed camps are expected to bear the Q trademark by this year, he said.

Based on the department's data, there are 5,359 domesticated elephants in 245 elephant camps nationwide.

Chiang Mai is the main hub for elephant camps, with 90 camps and 871 elephants, followed by Phuket with 41 camps and 352 elephants, Phangnga with 19 camps and 112 elephants, Chon Buri with 18 camps and 315 elephants, and Surat Thani with 11 camps and 85 elephants.

Theerapat Trungprakan, founder and CEO of Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai's Hang Dong district, said the tourist's death at the camp in Phangnga has hit the tourism business hard. Many tourists planning to visit Mr Theerapat's farm, which has the Q trademark, had pulled out, as they now fear for their safety as a result of the news coverage.

He said the incident happened at a newly opened camp. Staff there may have lacked experience choosing elephants that are friendly with people.

"Not all elephants are suitable for show. Mahouts must assign specific elephants for specific purposes," he said.

Elephant camps open in response to demand by tourists. Some don't have enough skills and experience to control their animals, while a lack of suitable equipment to control the beasts can lead to catastrophe, he added.

"Our farm supports the use of proper tools to control elephants. The idea is not to harm the animal but to ensure safety for all," he said.

One news report said the mahout at Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre was carrying no equipment to control the animal at the time of the incident.

World Animal Protection Thailand, meanwhile, has called for elephant camps to stop using the animals to entertain tourists and observe good animal welfare practices.

It also asked that hands-on participation by tourists in elephant bathing activities be banned. They can watch the animals in their natural habitats instead.

The agency also supports the use of equipment to control elephant behaviour based on proper treatment and ethical practices, it said.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Protection (DNP) has reported intensified conflicts between wild elephants and residents in six provinces in the eastern region.

A DNP document on Jan 8 said that 4,013-4,422 wild elephants were found in at least 91 forestry areas, including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and no-hunting zones last year.

Documented wild elephant numbers have risen to their highest levels in the last four decades.