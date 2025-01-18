Bangkok Post, CP Group take action against online scammers

Listen to this article

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and the Bangkok Post file formal complaints against individuals responsible for fraudulent activities, including the unauthorised use of the name and image of Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of CP Group, and the creation of fake Bangkok Post websites to deceive the public into investment scams. (Screenshot)

The Bangkok Post and the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group have taken legal action against online scammers who are exploiting the senior chairman's name and using fake websites.

Both organisations have filed formal complaints against individuals responsible for fraudulent activities, including the unauthorised use of the name and image of CP Group senior chairman Dhanin Chearavanont and the creation of fake Bangkok Post websites to deceive the public into investment scams.

The scams involved doctored content and images presented as news from reputable international media outlets, including the Bangkok Post, shared on websites and social media platforms, particularly Facebook. These fraudulent schemes aimed to lure victims with promises of high investment returns.

An example of doctored content presented as news and shared on Facebook.

Recently, CP Group submitted clear evidence to investigators at Phaholyothin police station, implicating the perpetrators in the scam. The evidence demonstrates that the actions were solely carried out by criminal groups unaffiliated with the conglomerate or Mr Dhanin.

In response, CP Group has reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing legal action to the fullest extent and ensuring these fraudulent networks face justice. The company also issued a warning to the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with unverified advertisements or financial transactions.

The Bangkok Post had earlier lodged a similar complaint with the Thung Mahamek police station, targeting those responsible for exploiting its brand by creating mock websites and using the names and images of prominent figures to deceive the public. The Bangkok-based news agency has also reported the issue to Facebook, urging the platform to take corrective measures against these fake accounts and fraudulent activities.

Both organisations urge the public to report any suspicious advertisements or scams by contacting the Cyber Police Hotline at 1441. Victims of these scams are encouraged to file a police report at their local station or online at https://thaipoliceonline.com.

CP Group and the Bangkok Post remain steadfast in their efforts to combat online fraud, protect their reputations, and safeguard the public from falling victim to such malicious schemes.