Fire engulfs Bangkok wood processing factory

Listen to this article

A fire fiercely ravages a wood processing factory in Bangkok's Bang Sue district on Saturday morning. Three people trapped inside were safely rescued. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A fire broke out at a wood processing factory in Bangkok's Bang Sue district on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The fire began about 10.38am in Soi Pracha Rat 23 on Pracha Rat Road, according to Rama 199 Radio Centre.

Fire engines and crews were dispatched to the burning one-story facility.

Three people inside the factory were rescued by around 11.20am.

The blaze was brought under control at about 11.46am.

Authorities were investigating the cause.