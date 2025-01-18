Taking down gorilla smugglers proves difficult

Listen to this article

Zeytin, a five-month-old critically endangered gorilla, is recovering at a Turkish zoo after being found in a wooden crate in the cargo of a Turkish Airlines flight at the Istanbul airport last month. (Screenshot)

A wildlife official following up on the discovery of a baby gorilla seized in Turkey and allegedly bound for Thailand, has admitted that taking action against any guilty party may be difficult.

The young gorilla, named Zeytin, meaning olive in Turkish, has been moved to a zoo in Turkey and is in good health, said Sadudee Punpugdee, director of the Wild Fauna and Flora Protection Division.

Having grown 10 centimetres and gained two kilogrammes since being found en route from Nigeria to Thailand, the animal is estimated to be five months old, Mr Sadudee told reporters on Saturday.

Investigations have revealed a connection between the gorilla and a farm in Nakhon Pathom. The crate carrying Zeytin was listed as being bound for the farm and indicated it contained 50 rabbits instead of the gorilla.

The investigations were jointly carried out by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Livestock Department and the Customs Department.

Mr Sadudee, also a Cites representative, acknowledged that it is unlikely any fault will be attributed to any parties in Thailand. However, he assured that coordination has been initiated between his office and Cites representatives in Nigeria and Turkey to dismantle the smuggling ring behind the discovery.

Officials are confident that Zeytin is the victim of a gorilla baby smuggling network based at Chatuchak Market in Bangkok. It is believed that the buyer of the young animal is a millionaire businessman who collects exotic animals.

The infant was smuggled in a wooden crate on a flight from Nigeria to Bangkok and was confiscated by the Customs Enforcement Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate at Istanbul airport in Turkey on Dec 21.

TK Farm in Nakhon Pathom, the destination of the shipment, is legally registered as an animal importer and breeder and has a shopfront in Chatuchak Market, police said earlier.

The farm’s owner told police that an African man had contacted the company to help him import 50 rabbits. He said his company agreed to handle all the import procedures and paperwork for 150,000 baht, but denied knowing anything about a gorilla.

Global News recently released a video featuring the gorilla that was seized and subsequently moved to a zoo in Turkey. It has been named Zeytin, which is Turkish for “olive”, following a contest held by the zoo..