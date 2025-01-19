Beijing hails Nanning city as a new gateway to Asean region

Southern style: People are seen at Laonanning Sanjie Liangxiang, an attraction in Nanning city. The area is known for highlighting Guangxi region’s profound history, where modernity and tradition intertwine. (Photo: Mongkol Bangprapa)

Beijing is promoting Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China, as a new gateway between China and Asean.

Jiang Xuelin, chief editor of the Guangxi Branch of the China News Service, recently explained the move to a group of 17 local and foreign media representatives and online content creators.

The media personnel were invited to visit Nanning and the Pingxiang border crossing in Pingxiang city, also known as the "South Gate of China", to experience Pingxiang's development.

The media tour was organised under the theme of "Path to Nanning, Unlimited Opportunities" by the Publicity Department of the CPC Pingxiang Municipal Committee and the Guangxi Branch of China News Service.

"Nanning serves as a key connection point between China and Asean leaders and investors from the 10 Asean countries," Jiang told the group during the tour, referring to Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

While northern China is being blanketed in snow, Nanning enjoys a spring-like climate with charms of culture, cuisine and a robust manufacturing industry, particularly its lithium mining for electric vehicle batteries, he said.

“Over the past years, Nanning, under the instruction of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping, has been transformed into a gateway for Asean countries with an aim to expand both land and maritime connectivity between China and this region,” Jiang said.

Mongkol Bangprapa, an adviser to the Thai Journalists Association and a Thai media representative visiting Nanning, said he never thought about Nanning as one of his destination goals in China despite his extensive travel across the country.

However, he said his first visit had changed his perspective on the city’s significance in the sectors of tourism, culture and economy, as China has been putting its efforts into boosting trade and tourism routes through its southern region with Asean countries, particularly Vietnam.

"The future expansion of these routes will play a crucial role in boosting trade and tourism between the Asean region and China, especially land-based cross-border tourism, which will bring new opportunities to the tourism industries of Asean countries and southern China," Mongkol said.

Chinese authorities say a high-speed train can take passengers between Nanning and Guilin, about 388 kilometres north, in just two hours, making it an excellent option for travellers who want to explore Nanning’s culinary delights and cultural attractions after indulging in Guilin’s natural beauty.

Nanning’s cuisine offers unique local specialties, such as lemon duck and Lao You Fen noodles, alongside other dishes with influences from nearby provinces like Yunnan, and ethnic minority dishes, such as You Cha, they say.

The city also features Cantonese and Chaozhou cuisines, offering a distinct experience compared to Chinese food in Thailand, they add.

In addition, the Youyiguan Friendship Pass on the China-Vietnam border, once a key military site, is now a hub for trade and cross-border commerce between China and Asean, with Vietnam serving as a key transit point.

Chinese authorities say Pingxiang has expanded its openness to the outside world in recent years, promoted easier customs clearance at ports, developed the port economy and provided strong support to enrich people's lives.

They say the Friendship Pass is China's largest land port for the import and export of fruit. To adapt to the rapidly increasing customs clearance demands, the pass has implemented measures, such as peak-hour staggered customs clearance, and extended customs clearance hours.

The city aims to create a higher-quality business environment by upgrading the functions of its ports.

This year, it has promoted the expansion of the China-Vietnam Friendship International Port at Friendship Pass to include the official operation of the Puzhai-Xinqing and Nongyao-Gunan passages.