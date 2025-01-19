32 Indonesians sneak into Thailand's Tak province from Myanmar

Illegal Indonesian migrants are brought to Mae Sot district police station in Thailand's Tak province on Saturday night. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Thirty-two Indonesian nationals, 30 men and two women, have been caught fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar into Thailand through a border area in Mae Sot district and detained for questioning.

According to sources, the illegal immigrants were apprehended while crossing the border in Wang Ta Khian village on Saturday night.

The Indonesians told the combined border security force that detained them that they had sneaked out of Myanmar’s Myawaddy, where they had been working.

They said they had left their jobs and now wanted to return to their homes in Indonesia.

The Indonesian nationals were all taken to the Mae Sot district police station for questioning before being processed for legal action.

Border patrols near the Myanmar border have been increased due to employment scam concerns, said the source. Victims are often duped into crossing into Myanmar for an illegal job, including working for a call centre gang, the source added.

Some of them may have regretted going to Myanmar and opted to return via the Thai border.