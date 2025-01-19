Fresh crackdown on 'vaped' ketamine in Thai nightclubs

The government is stepping up suppression of a new form of narcotic drugs called "pod k”, a mixture of vape juice and ketamine now popular among clubbers, deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said on Sunday.

As ketamine is a stimulant classified as a Type 2 narcotic drug, possession could lead to a maximum of seven year’s imprisonment and a fine of up to 700,000 baht. The offence of distributing the drug carries a jail sentence of up to 15 years and a maximum fine of 1.5 million baht, he said.

Because of its ability to induce a state of sedation and relief from pain, ketamine is legally used as a short-acting anaesthetic for medical purposes, Mr Anukool said.

However, the drug is often abused for its hallucinogenic effects, through smoking and inhalation.

If ketamine is used for a long time, it can lead to addiction and psychosis, he said. A high dose of ketamine can cause vomiting, seizures, lack of oxygen in the brain and muscles, and, in some cases, death.

“Drug suppression is one of the government’s core policies, including the suppression of ketamine abuse," Mr Anukool said. "The government and all other parties are committed to and continue fighting against all types of narcotic drugs.”

The government encourages anyone who has information about ketamine abuse to report it to police, call the the Food and Drug Administration’s 1556 Hotline or 02-590-7343, or send a message on the Facebook page “FDA Thai”.