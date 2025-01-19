Panel backs Bangkok's Chatuchak area for F1 event

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok (file photo)

State agencies are studying the feasibility of hosting an F1 event in 2027 with a plan to hold it as a city race along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok, said Kongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Talks were held last week to evaluate potential routes and obstacles if the racing event is staged on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road as the area falls under the supervision of many agencies.

His remarks followed reports that a working committee has chosen the capital's Chatuchak area as the main option for the F1 race and the proposed 6-kilometre route will also pass through three parks in the district.

Five spots across the country have been proposed for the F1 event, which is designated as a megaproject to boost tourism and promote Thailand as a world-class destination.

They are U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City in Rayong; Ratchadamnoen Avenue; the Chatuchak area; the area around Bangkok Hua Lamphong Railway Station; and the area around Muang Thong Thani.

The committee said Chatuchak was the most suitable location for the F1 event.

The next step would be submitting the proposed site to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body for world motorsport, which would send officials to assess the site's feasibility.

If approved, Thailand would submit its bid to host the event, with a decision expected in January 2025. The government hopes to bring the event to the country in 2027. It could draw 300,000 tourists and bring in estimated revenue of 12 billion baht.