Noppadon welcomes Gaza hostage deal

Noppadon:

Former foreign affairs Minister Noppadon Pattama yesterday welcomed the news of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and the militant group Hamas, saying he hoped the six Thai hostages who are still in Hamas' custody will be released soon.

Mr Noppadon, who is now a Pheu Thai MP, said he was delighted by the news of the ceasefire deal, which came into effect yesterday.

The deal, he noted, will not only halt the fighting and bombardment of the Gaza Strip, but also enable the release of 33 hostages who were taken by Hamas in its deadly offensive on Oct 7, 2023. The group has agreed to give them up in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Thirty-one Thais were taken hostage following the attack, with 23 released so far. Two were confirmed dead last May, leaving six still in Hamas' custody.

While the news is certainly welcome, there have been no details about which hostages would be released first, meaning it remains uncertain if the Thai nationals held by Hamas would be among those released in the next round of exchange, he said.

As such, Mr Noppadon urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to closely follow up on the matter. He also extended his support to the families of the Thai hostages and others who have been affected by the conflict.

Mr Noppadon also said he hoped the ceasefire agreement would pave the way for sustainable peace in the Middle East.