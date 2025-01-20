Youth, media 'play key role' in boosting Sino-Thai relations

Pinit: Model forcoexistence

Youth and media in Thailand and China can play a crucial role in strengthening cooperation and shaping the future of both nations, a seminar was told.

Pinit Jarusombat, president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council (TCCRC), told the "One River, One Family" seminar, held in Bangkok on Friday, that the friendship between Thailand and China is not only crucial for both nations but also serves as a model for peaceful coexistence and collaboration.

He said the Thai-Chinese relationship in various fields has expanded efforts to build a Thailand-China community with a shared future. He hoped both countries would build on their friendship and promote the role of the media and think tanks to better connect people.

The seminar was part of events to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China. It was also attended by Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of China International Communications Group; Li Jijuan, Counsellor at the Political Division of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand; and Gen Surasit Thanatthang, senior adviser of Asia-Pacific Think Tank and the Thailand-China Strategic Research Centre.

Jiraporn: Govt keento deepen ties

Mr Gao said the media and think tanks play a vital role in shaping public opinion and urged both countries to enhance cooperation in this field.

Think tanks could share experiences and youth forge closer ties. The ultimate goal is to establish a database that showcases the potential of Thai-Chinese collaboration, he said.

PM's Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai said Thailand and China are poised to further expand their cooperation, particularly in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, tourism and the development of trade routes and special economic zones.

Exchanges of education and culture also play a key role in deepening ties, she said.

In a video message, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang praised the partnership between the countries which had allowed both to overcome challenges.