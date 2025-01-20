RTA briefing 'strengthens security' in the region

Lt Gen Kamchai Wongsri, director-general of the Army Intelligence Department, front centre left, takes a group photo with 25 foreign military attachés in Thailand. RTA

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) held a quarterly briefing with 25 foreign military attachés in Thailand recently, aiming to enhance mutual understanding with international partners.

Lt Gen Kamchai Wongsri, director-general of the Army Intelligence Department, said last Thursday's meeting was to receive an update on the army's operations and readiness to address security threats and assist with disaster relief.

He said the briefing covered the army's disaster relief operations, cross-border anti-narcotics efforts, and insights from an RTA white paper.

Lessons drawn from global conflicts such as the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Hamas war also attracted interest from the military envoys, he said.

With regard to operational capabilities, he said the army has adopted the DOTMLPF (doctrine, organisation, training, matériel, leadership and education, personnel, and facilities) Plus framework.

This focuses on training, education, research and development, promotion of the domestic defence industry and integration of the civilian sector into defence planning.

Lt Gen Kamchai also emphasised the army's close collaboration with neighbouring nations to combat drug trafficking along the border and the adoption of a comprehensive strategy of prevention, suppression, and rehabilitation to address the problem.

On disaster relief operations, he said the Tham Luang cave rescue was a successful example of international cooperation between Thailand and more than 22 nations.

The army, he said, had also contributed to flood relief efforts in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and the southern region.

Lt Gen Kamchai said the briefing played a key role in fostering military cooperation which would contribute to strengthening regional security.