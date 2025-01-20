Same-sex TV show stars to visit Latino market

Thailand aims to promote Boy's Love-Girl's Love (BL-GL) content in Latin America to foster closer ties.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) and the Thai Association of Boy's Love Content recently launched the "Ola BL & GL Thailand in Brazil" campaign to showcase the potential of Thai actors and expand the fan base of Thai Y series in the Latin American market.

As part of the campaign, four pairs of actors and actresses from BL and GL series along with leading Y series producers will visit Sao Paolo, Brazil, from Jan 29 to Feb 3 for fan meeting activities and business deals.

Russ Jalichandra, the MFA Vice Minister, said the campaign would help strengthen the popularity of Thai content in Latin America and enhance the value of Thai products in the region.

Utilising MFA offices around the world to target foreign markets with growth potential, initiatives using BL-GL content are part of the government's efforts to boost the economy through soft power assets, he said.

The move is also expected to create closer ties between Thais and the international community.

"This campaign will help to boost the economy and promote social ties which will help boost our relationship with Brazil and the Latin American region," he said.

"It will also help mark the Marriage Equality Bill which comes into effect on Jan 23, reflecting Thailand's leadership in equality, inclusivity and social openness," he added.